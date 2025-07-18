MPs Tackle Bawku, Ablekuma Violence Issues

Parliamentary Select Committees on Defence and Interior, and Security and Intelligence, have jointly engaged the Ministers for Defence and Interior, along with the Inspector General of Police (IGP), to address growing security concerns in Bawku and the recent violence that disrupted the Ablekuma North parliamentary rerun.

The meeting, held in Parliament, follows renewed violent conflict in Bawku that has resulted in deaths along the Bawku-Bazua and Walewale-Tamale highways, and public outcry over violent scenes at 19 polling stations during the Ablekuma North rerun.

Chairman of the Defence and Interior Committee, James Agalga, said the committee’s decision to summon the security heads was driven by Parliament’s oversight responsibility.

“We wanted to apprise ourselves of efforts by the state to restore safety in the conflict-prone zones and hold accountable those who incited or participated in violence during the by-election,” Mr. Agalga stated.

He revealed that the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, had assured the committee of investigations underway, including reviews of viral videos from Ablekuma North, with the promise that all perpetrators would face the full rigour of the law. He confirmed that a police officer involved in the assault of a journalist during the election had been interdicted.

The Ranking Member of the Defence and Interior Committee, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, underscored the bipartisan nature of the parliamentary response, stressing that the Bawku conflict was of national concern and deserved non-partisan attention.

“We are working jointly and deliberately with the relevant ministers and state security to ensure a credible resolution of the Bawku conflict. We fully support the Otumfuo-led mediation process and urge all parties involved to cooperate in the interest of peace,” Rev. Fordjour said.

He condemned the attacks on both journalists and civilians during the Ablekuma North poll, warning that violence must never be allowed to determine electoral outcomes.

“Our democracy is all we have. We cannot create a precedent where the most violent party wins elections. It is our responsibility to protect the sanctity of the ballot,” he stated.

Chairperson of the Security and Intelligence Committee, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, echoed the concerns and emphasized the broader national security implications of the Bawku unrest.

“One can appreciate the spillover impact of the Bawku conflict on our national security, particularly along the northern border and the sub-region,” she said, adding, “We’ve been reassured that both security measures and peace-building efforts, such as the Otumfuo-led mediation, are being put in place to restore law and order and ensure lasting peace.”

Dr. Agyeman-Rawlings continued that the joint committee intends to follow up on all commitments and recommendations discussed to ensure concrete actions are taken, especially ahead of upcoming elections, including the anticipated Akwatia by-election.

“This is not going to be a one-off. We must learn from these incidents and prevent them from recurring. As committees with oversight responsibilities, we will ensure the process continues to its logical conclusion,” she said.

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House