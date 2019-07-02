Speaker Unveils Chamber Block Design

SThe Speaker of Parliament Prof Aaron Michael Oquaye on Friday, June 28, 2019, unveiled the design of the New Parliamentary Chamber Block during a courtesy call paid by a delegation from the Architectural Firm – Adjaye & Associates.

Presenting the model Chamber Block to the Speaker and the Leadership, David Adjaye indicated that the concept of the archetype was inspired by the Akan saying, Ti kro nko agyina, literally meaning two heads are better than one. “This key concept is one that depicts the idea of Ghanaian democracy, where Parliament represents a body with various members interlocked in decision making,” he said.

The new Chamber, with a sitting capacity of about 450 Members of Parliament, will house other facilities including diplomatic offices, a library, a museum, a church, a mosque, eateries, press conference rooms, galleries, a car park, an upper gallery garden, a post office and other facilities to complete the Parliamentary enclave.

Commenting on the sitting capacity of the model New Chamber Block, Prof. Aaron Michael Oquaye, clarified that the 450 seater Chamber does not necessarily mean that the number of Members of Parliament would be increased, however, “the monumental project is planned to be futuristic and one that will stand the test of time and for posterity,” he asserted.

In attendance were the Leadership of the House, some members of the Board, the Clerk and other Principal Directors of the Parliamentary Service.