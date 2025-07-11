Elected Northern, North East GJA Executives Sworn Into Office

Supervising High Court Judge Emmanuel Bart-Plange Brew swearing in the elected executives

The newly elected Northern and North East Regional Executives of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) have been officially sworn into office.

The elected Executives were sworn in by Supervising High Court Judge Emmanuel Bart-Plange Brew in a brief ceremony at the Tamale High Court in the Northern region.

The elected executives include Abdul Yakubu Majeed as Chairman, Joyce Kantam Konlamong as Treasurer, Albert Futukpor as Secretary, and Mohammed Fugu as North East GJA Chairman.

During the ceremony, Judge Brew urged the executives to ensure that journalists work professionally and ethically to elevate the standards of journalism in the region.

Abdul Majeed, the newly elected Northern Regional Chairman of the GJA, thanked Judge Brew for officiating the ceremony and pledged that the newly elected executives would fulfill their responsibilities diligently.

Mr. Majeed assured association members that under his leadership, the welfare and safety of journalists in the region would be a top priority and called upon the journalistic community to support them in achieving the goals they have set for the association.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale