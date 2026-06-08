EMY Africa Goes To Washington

Flashback: Scene from last year’s LondonTakeOver

EMY Africa has announced the EMY Africa Washington, D.C. Soirée, a high-level gathering set for Thursday, June 25, 2026, at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African Art, one of the most prestigious cultural institutions in the world.

The event will bring together some of the most influential African leaders, entrepreneurs, policymakers, investors, creatives, diplomats, and change makers from across the continent and the global diaspora.

Positioned against the backdrop of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, one of the world’s largest global events, the soirée is expected to become one of the most significant African diaspora convenings taking place in the United States during the tournament period.

The event will serve as a powerful platform for forging strategic partnerships, strengthening economic and cultural ties, and advancing conversations about Africa’s growing influence on the world stage.

The Washington, D.C. gathering marks a major milestone in EMY Africa’s international expansion and underscores the organisation’s vision of building a globally connected African community united by excellence, innovation, leadership, and impact.

For more than a decade, EMY Africa has established itself as one of the continent’s leading platforms for recognising and celebrating excellence.

Through its prestigious awards, leadership forums, cultural initiatives, and strategic engagements, the organisation has honoured individuals whose achievements are transforming industries, shaping policy, driving innovation, and elevating Africa’s global profile.

Now, with its focus turning to Washington, D.C., EMY Africa is extending that mission beyond the continent’s borders, creating a unique space where Africa’s most influential voices and its worldwide diaspora can connect, collaborate, and help shape the future of African development and global engagement.

The soirée comes at a time when Africa’s diaspora is increasingly recognised as a critical force in investment, innovation, diplomacy, culture, and economic growth.

From Washington and New York to London, Toronto, and beyond, Africans across the world continue to drive global progress while maintaining strong connections to their heritage and communities across the continent.

Hosting the event at the renowned National Museum of African Art further elevates the significance of the occasion.

As one of the world’s foremost institutions dedicated to preserving and celebrating African art, culture, and history, the venue provides an iconic setting for an evening focused on African achievement, influence, and opportunity.

Founder and Executive Director, Daniel Kojo Soboh said “EMY Africa Washington Soirée at the Smithsonian during the FIFA World Cup is more than a celebration, it is a powerful bridge connecting Africa with its diaspora across North America and the United States.”

He added that “at a time when the world’s attention is on this region, we have a unique opportunity to showcase African excellence, strengthen cultural and economic ties, and deepen the bonds that unite Africans and people of African heritage globally.”

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke