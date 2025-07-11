Ablekuma North Re-Run Violence : Deal With Perpetrators-Bawumia Tells Mahama

The former flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has condemned attacks on individuals in the ongoing Ablekuma North constituency election rerun and called on President Mahama to deal with the perpetrators accordingly.

Dr. Bawumia in an interview with JoyNews following some attacks and disturbances in some polling stations at Ablekuma North said the actions potrayed by some individuals to resort to using violence during elections is a recipe for disaster.

He said, “This will be a recipe for disaster if each political party will raise its own army. I call on the President to take action to bring the perpetrators to book”.

He appealed to President Mahama not to gloss over such issues and deal with individuals who may be identified to have caused violence and disrupted the elecoral processes in some of the polling stations.

“We will not forget what has happened. This is not the democracy we want to see.” he added.

Former Fisheries Minister including her security guards were among some individuals who were attacked by some thugs at one of the polling stations at Odorkor during the election re-run in 19 polling stations.

Some Civil Society groups and individuals have also called on the President to immediately deal with people who may be found to have caused mayhem at the polling stations.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah