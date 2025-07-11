Ablekuma North Re-Run: GJA President Condemns Assault on Journalists

GHOne Journalist

The President of the Ghana Journalists Association, Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, has registered his displeasure following the assault on journalists in the ongoing re-run of the Ablekuma North Parliamentary polls.

Addressing journalists at the International Press Center in Accra, Mr. Dwumfour lamented the increasing number of journalists being assaulted in the country.

“The safety of journalists is paramount, and any threat to them is a direct threat to our collective freedom of expression and to the integrity of our democratic processes,” he said.

The GJA President called for an intense investigation into the assault, stating that it would not tolerate any further assaults in future events. “We demand an immediate, thorough, and transparent criminal investigation into this matter since it is a case of assault, which is a second-degree felony. We call on the IGP, Christian Tetteh Yohuno, to ensure that swift and decisive disciplinary action is taken to serve as a deterrent to others. We want the police to be bold and punish one of their own officers…this time, in the full glare of the public and on camera,” he said.

Meanwhile, following the viral video that captured the assault of the GHOne journalist by a police officer, the Ghana Police Service, in a statement, said the officer concerned has been withdrawn from the ongoing election duty at Ablekuma North and, in line with internal disciplinary procedures, has been interdicted and referred to the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) for investigation.

“We would like to assure the public that a thorough investigation will be conducted into the matter, and further updates will be communicated,” the statement added.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke