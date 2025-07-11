GHOne Journalist Assault: Adentan Divisional Commander, Lumor, Identified as Culprit

Divisional Commander, Lumor

The Adentan Divisional Commander, Lumor, has been identified as the culprit involved in the attack on GHOne Television journalist, Banabene.

Banabene was captured in a video receiving a heavy slap from Divisional Commander Lumor during the Ablekuma North re-run polls in the morning. The journalist was reportedly covering the event when the officer approached and asked him to vacate his spot.

After the reporter explained his assignment, the officer became agitated and slapped him. The video of the assault quickly spread across social media, drawing widespread condemnation from the public and media fraternity.

In response, the Ghana Police Service announced that the officer has been withdrawn from the ongoing electoral exercise in accordance with disciplinary procedures.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke