We Need Ablekuma Seat To Put NDC On Their Toes – Titus Glover

Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover

The former Greater Accra Regional Minister under the erstwhile NPP government, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover says the NPP “needs to win the Ablekuma North seat” contrary to the party’s announcement of withdrawing from the race earlier.

Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover who served as a member of Parliament for Tema East said this in an interview with the media at the Presby Church polling station at the Ablekuma North Constituency.

“We can’t compromise this seat, our people need to come out and vote to enable Akua Afriyie to be in parliament to support the work of the Minority leader to put the NDC on their toes,” he said.

He also mentioned that additional seats would provide them with an opportunity to prepare ahead of the 2028 general election.

“The NDC came to power with deceit, they are doing the opposite of all the things that they said they would do,” he said.

Although he was hopeful that the Parliamentary candidate of the NPP, Akua Owusu Afriyie, would emerge the winner at the end of the polls, he said the party will accept the outcome of the results if the NDC’s Parliamentary candidate also wins.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah