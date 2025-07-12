Dr. Kojo Owusu Takes Over National Ambulance Service

THE PRESIDENT, John Dramani Mahama, has appointed Dr. George Kojo Owusu as Acting CEO of the National Ambulance Service.

The appointment was made in accordance with Article 195 (1) of the Constitution and Section 18 (1) of the National Ambulance Service Act 2020 (Act 1041).

Dr. Owusu is a distinguished healthcare professional and a highly experienced Emergency Physician Specialist, chartered administrator, and clinical lecturer, with 20 years of experience in delivering quality specialist emergency medical services.

He also holds a Master of Arts (M.A.) in Health Law and Ethics from the University of Ghana School of Law. Until recently, he was the Medical Director of Health Services at Takoradi Technical University.

His appointment comes at a pivotal time as the Service continues to strengthen its operations, expand nationwide coverage, and enhance response capabilities to meet the evolving emergency health needs of the country.

The National Ambulance Service in a statement welcomed Dr. Owusu’s appointment and expressed confidence in his leadership to drive innovation, institutional growth, and strategic reforms aimed at improving service delivery across all regions.

The Management and staff of the National Ambulance Service in the statement further pledged their full support to Dr. Owusu in his new role and remain committed to the shared mission of saving lives through timely, efficient, and professional emergency medical services.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke