Kurt Okraku Refuses To Rule Out Ghana’s World Cup Title Hopes

Kurt Okraku

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, believes the Black Stars have every reason to dream of World Cup success, insisting that football’s unpredictable nature means no nation should be discounted.

Speaking on The Delay Show, Okraku said history has repeatedly shown that major tournaments often produce unexpected outcomes, with underdogs overcoming the odds while favourites sometimes fall short.

“I have seen bad teams win big tournaments, I have also seen good teams lose big tournaments, and I have seen good teams win big tournaments,” he said.

The GFA boss stressed that Ghana deserves to be considered among the teams capable of making an impact at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, pointing to the quality of the squad and the preparations being undertaken ahead of the tournament.

“So, you can never rule out any football nation, Ghana inclusive. We have a good team, and I want to win the World Cup. That is why we are doing everything possible,” Okraku added.

The Black Stars will be making their fifth appearance at the FIFA World Cup and are hoping to improve on recent campaigns after suffering group-stage exits in both 2014 and 2022.

Ghana faces a stern test in Group L, where they have been drawn against England, Croatia and Panama in one of the tournament’s toughest groups.

The Black Stars will open their campaign against Panama on June 17 at BMO Field before taking on England at Gillette Stadium on June 23. Their final group match will be against Croatia on June 27 as they seek a place in the knockout stage.

BY Wletsu Ransford