Ewurabena Aubynn Wins Ablekuma North Election

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Ablekuma North Constituency, Ewurabena Aubynn, has secured the seat after accruing a vote margin of 209 votes, defeating the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Nana Akua Afriyie in a chaotic re-run election.

The r esult, declared late on Friday night, marks the first time the NDC has won the seat since Ghana’s Fourth Republic began in 1992. According to results from the Electoral Commission (EC), Aubynn polled 34,090 votes against Afriyie’s 33,881 across all 281 polling stations, including 19 where voting was repeated on July 11.

The total votes cast stood at 68,382, with 411 ballots rejected.