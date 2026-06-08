KFC Announces GFA Sponsorship For World Cup, WAFCON

Hloni Mohope, Chief Marketing Officer at KFC Africa

KFC Ghana has announced a new sponsorship partnership with the Ghana Football Association (GFA), supporting the Black Stars during one of the most significant years in Ghanaian football history.

The partnership, which runs until May 2027, positions KFC Ghana alongside Ghana’s national teams as they compete on global and continental stages.

It covers the 2026 FIFA World Cup, qualifying matches for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), and the 2026 Women’s AFCON in Morocco, where the four winning quarter-finalists will qualify for the 2027 Women’s World Cup.

Making their fifth World Cup appearance, the Black Stars will compete in Group L alongside England, Croatia and Panama when the tournament begins on June 11, 2026 across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

“This is a landmark year for Ghana football, and we are proud to stand alongside the Ghana Football Association and the Black Stars as they represent the nation on the world’s biggest sporting stage,” Hloni Mohope, Chief Marketing Officer at KFC Africa said.

“The tournament starting in mid-June is an opportunity for Ghana to showcase its footballing excellence to a global audience. KFC Ghana is committed to supporting the team’s preparations and celebrating Ghana’s football journey with fans across the country,” she added.

GFA Director of Marketing, Jamil Maraby said the partnership exemplifies the kind of commercial transformation the GFA is driving.

“KFC is a globally recognised brand with deep roots in African communities, and its commitment to supporting Ghana football during this critical year aligns perfectly with our vision to elevate the Ghana Football Association to one of the world’s most identifiable sports brands. This is the calibre of partnership that opens doors for the Black Stars on the global stage,” he said.

The partnership comes as Ghana’s men’s and women’s teams prepare for an intense international calendar that GFA President Kurt Okraku has described as one of the busiest in Ghana’s football history.

The KFC-GFA partnership will launch with a retail campaign in late June 2026, with additional communications and promotional activities planned throughout the 12-month partnership period.

“Football brings people together, and we want to ensure Ghanaian fans can celebrate their team’s journey at every stage. We’ll be rolling out activations that allow supporters to show their Black Stars pride while enjoying their favourite KFC meals,” Mohope further indicated.

From The Sport Desk