Ablekuma North Rerun: Thugs Attack Hawa Koomson, Guards 

Hawa Koomson

Some thugs in the early hours of Friday attacked the former Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East, Hawa Koomson at the Methodist church Odokor 1 polling station in the ongoing Parliamentary rerun in the Ablekuma North constituency.

According to an eyewitness, EC officials halted the election when the former Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East was assaulted by a group of people at the polling centre.

Reports indicate that Hawa Koomson who was also the former Fisheries Minister was physically assaulted when she refused to adhere to Police instructions asking her to leave after observing the election process having visited the same polling station earlier in the morning.

It is alleged that some people outside the church where voting was ongoing attacked and physically assaulted her team including her security guards resulting in some altercations at the centre.

Reports alleged that the former MP upon realising the attack on her bodyguards sprayed some pepper in the air resulting in a further physical attack on her by some individuals at the polling centre.

The MP and her guards were whisked away by the swift intervention of the Police officers stationed at the centre.

Voting was immediately halted by the Police and EC officials as of about 11am.

The NPP Parliamentary candidate, Akua Owusu Afriyie, former Agric Minister, Dr. Bryan Acheampong, former CEO of the National Lottery Authority, Sammy Awuku were among some of the NPP executives who visited the polling station to observe events though calm had been restored by Police officers at the Polling station.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah