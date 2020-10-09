17 Candidates File To Contest Presidential Election

Jean Mensa

A total of 17 candidates have filed their nomination forms to contest this year’s presidential election.

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensa, made this known to the media at the end of the five day filing process in Accra.

According to her, the EC is going to set a date to present the names of the candidates who qualify to contest the presidential election.

The election is set for December 7, 2020.

Among the candidates who filed their nomination forms are in incumbent President Nana Akufo-Addo, opposition Nationa Democratic Congress candidate, John Mahama; Ivor Kobina Greenstreet of CPP, Hassan Ayariga of APC; Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings of NDP.

Below is the full list

By Melvin Tarlue