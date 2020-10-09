NPP Mourns Mfantseman MP

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has mourned its murdered Member of Parliament for Mfantseman, Ekow Kwanzaa Hayford.

The lawmaker was allegedly killed on Friday dawn, October 9, 2020, by highway robbers when he was returning from campaigning in Dominase to Mankessim.

In a statement signed by its General Secretary, John Boadu, NPP says it “received with great shock the gruesome killing of Hon. Ekow Hayford, the Member of Parliament for the Mfantseman Constituency of the Central Region.”

“News of the murder of the Late MP, Hon. Ekow Hayford, officially got to the party at the close of day (i.e. after 5pm) on Friday, October 9, 2020, through the NPP Central Regional Executive Committee after paying a visit to the ‘bereaved family’ and confirmed the news of his death.”

“Hon. Ekow Kwansah Hayford had been one of the party’s finest MPs with unwavering commitment and dedication to his work as a legislator having served on various committees of Parliament including the Judiciary as well as the Defence and Interior Committees,” it said.

“He had also been outstanding as a leading member of the party in the Central Region, and at the National level. Owing to his hard work, he was overwhelming retained as the party’s Parliamentary Candidate in the 2020 internal primaries. “

“The NPP, while commiserating with the immediate family and close friends of the late distinguished MP as well as with the central regional party, is also calling for an immediate investigation and arrest of all persons behind this heinous crime. “

“The party also identifies with the directives issued by its Central Regional branch in suspending all campaign activities in the region for the next three days, and also asking that all party flags in the region fly at half-mast for the next seven days in honor of the departed MP. “

