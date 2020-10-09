2020 Polls: Mahama’s Promise On Pension Fund For Entertainers Deceptive – Jeff Konadu

Jeff Konadu Addo

Owner of the Daakye Pension Trust, Mr Jeff Konadu Addo says the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2020 elections, former President John Mahama cannot be trusted.

According to him, the establishment of the pension trust fund promised by John Mahama has already been solved by the former President Kufour administration way back in 2010.

He said there is ample evidence that former President Mahama collapsed the initiative during his tenure indicating his continuous promise ahead of the 2020 elections should be seen as lies and pure fallacy.

Mr Jeff Konadu Addo who is the Eastern Regional Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) stated this in an interview with Halifax Ansah-Addo on Okay FM on Friday, October 9, 2020.

“I have heard the NDC say, they’ll bring pension fund in their next administration, it has been done already. Former President Kufour established the law in 2010. The most painful aspect of this is that, President Mahama and his administration squandered all the money in the fund. It was Akufo-Addo who came to restore all those lost money to the TFA account for the private pension houses. I am in the Industry so I know what I am talking about.”

He therefore concluded that Ghanaians can trust the NPP when it comes to the fulfilment of campaign pledges, and advised that they should not fall for the lies and deceit of their opponents.

He reiterated that, they in the NPP have a message, and that is simple; they have performed better and delivered on their promises.