Exim Bank Cash: Sammy Gyamfi spoke out of ignorance – Jeff Konadu

Sammy Gyamfi

The Eastern Regional Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Jeff Konadu Addo has lashed out the Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, over what he describes as disrespect to entertainers with regards to his comment about the Shatta Wale, Agya Koo and EXIM Bank deal.

A few weeks ago, it was reported that the bank had given GHS 2 million to the dancehall artiste and the veteran actor to help project locally-produced items and services.

While some thought the money was outrageous, others also opined that he was the wrong person to have led that charge.

To Sammy Gyamfi, Shatta Wale does not deserve to be given two million cedis for the promotion of Made in Ghana goods from the Exim Bank as a Brand Ambassador and that such monies could have been invested in building schools and providing other development facilities for the country.

But reacting to this in an interview on Okay FM’s ‘Best Entertainment Show’ Friday morning, Jeff Konadu who has worked extensively in the entertainment industry expressed shock over Sammy Gyamfi’s comment.

According to him, Sammy Gyamfi ignorant comment is a clear indication of the NDC disregard for the arts sector and the fact that all the promises they make to the industry are just lies to earn the support of the people in the industry and not that they are willing to help the industry.

He said, “Days ago, I listened to Sammy Gyamfi and I was amazed on his talks concerning EXIM Bank deal with some entertainers. He said they’ve given an amount of 2 million cedis to musicians for nothing. I totally disagree with him. That’s not it. There’s a plan behind that EXIM bank move, a very positive plan. Let me give you an example, when you visit the social media pages of Wendy Shay, her followers are so many that can sell Ghana products so well.

“Let’s say there’s a juice produced in Ghana which EXIM bank wants more purchase into the juice in ways of advertisement to expand job creation. In view of that, Wendy is contacted to market the product, do you know how sold that juice product can go? So there’s nothing wrong if she’s given money to do promotion for the juice brand, it expands productivity. The farmer of the product gets money but if you don’t have understanding just like Sammy Gyamfi didn’t have, you’ll not know the real essence of that to Ghana. We follow politics without understanding in this country”