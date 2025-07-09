Bawumia Appoints Mireku Duker Campaign Coordinator

George Mireku Duker

The Bawumia for NPP 2028 flagbearer campaign, has appointed the former Member of Parliament (MP) for Tarkwa-Nsuaem, George Mireku Duker as the Western Regional Campaign Coordinator.

Chris Larbi, a member of the Regional Communication team of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), disclosed this on the Takoradi-based Western Diamond TV yesterday.

He attributed the appointment of the former Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources to his extensive experience and commitment to ensuring that Dr. Bawumia becomes the next president of Ghana.

He indicated that Mr. Duker will among other things oversee the coordination of campaign activities in the region.

Mr. Larbi called on the party’s activists in the region to support Mr. Duker to ensure the success of the campaign and to make Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia the 2028 NPP flagbearer as well as the country’s next president.

Mr. Duker became a Special Aide at the Ministry of Local Government in 2007 before being appointed as Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Tarkwa-Nsuaem by the then President, John Agyekum Kufuor in 2008.

He was the former Member of Parliament for Tarkwa-Nsuaem between 2017 and 2025.

During the 2024 electioneering campaign, the flagbearer of the NPP, Dr. Bawumia, appointed Mireku Duker as the Campaign Coordinator for mining communities.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi