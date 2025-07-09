Ablekuma North Election Re-run: Court Dismisses Motion For Interim Injunction

A High Court in Accra has dismissed an application for an interim injunction to restrain the Electoral Commission (EC) from going ahead to re-run elections in 19 polling stations in the Ablekuma North Constituency on July 11, 2025.

The court presided over by Justice Ali Baba Abature in a short ruling held that the application is unmeritorious as the balance of convenience tilts in favour of the EC which has the constitutional mandate to conduct elections for the people of Ablekuma North constituency.

The court further held that the EC which is a finger of the executive arm of government would be in a position to adequately compensate Akua Owusu Afriyie, the NPP’s candidate in damages should she win the substantive case.

Gary Nimako Marfo, counsel for the applicant had urged the court to halt the re-run for 10 days within which the EC was to appear before the court to show cause why it failed to comply with the express orders of the High Court which ordered it to collate outstanding results and declare a winner.

