Edmund Kyei Charges Asokwa NPP Executives

Edmund Kyei

NEWLY ELECTED New Patriotic Party (NPP) Polling Station Executives in Asokwa Constituency of the Ashanti Region have been tasked to work hard to ensure the party wins the 2028 elections.

Edmund Kyei, a former Asokwa Constituency NPP First Vice Chairman, gave the admonishment immediately the elected executives were sworn into office over the weekend.

He stated that it’s only through hard work that the NPP can wrest political power from the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration in the 2028 elections.

Mr. Kyei noted that the John Mahama-led government has not been performing to the satisfaction of majority of Ghanaians, yet the NPP needs hard work to defeat the NDC.

“I’m congratulating all the newly elected NPP Polling Station Executives in the Asokwa Constituency, and also wish them success during their four-year tenure in office.

“I want to take this opportunity to also appeal to them to dedicate themselves by working assiduously in order to ensure that the NPP wins the 2028 national elections.

“The NDC, as usual, are failing to deliver on their campaign promises, but we need to work hard so that we can get them out of political office in 2028,” Mr. Kyei admonished.

According to him, it’s only through the NPP, especially Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the party’s flagbearer, that the country would finally get to the ‘Promised Land’ and bring relief to the citizens.

Edmund Kyei, who contested the NPP Asokwa Constituency parliamentary candidate position and lost in 2024, said Ghana will surely be developed under the NPP administration.

He, therefore, urged the citizenry to remain hopeful and believe that the extreme hardships that they are facing under the NDC government would be a thing of the past very soon.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah, Kumasi