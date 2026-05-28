Sarkodie In London For Kweku Smoke’s Concert

Sarkodie and Kweku Smoke

Ghanaian rap icon, Sarkodie, arrived in London ahead of Kweku Smoke’s headline show at Electric Brixton on May 29, calling it the month’s must-see event and sharing posts with the rising star.

The duo, who have collaborated on tracks like ‘Odopa’, fueled fan excitement with Kweku Smoke dubbing the night ‘INSANE SH!T ONLY!’ Fans speculate Sarkodie might join Kweku Smoke onstage at the 1,500-capacity venue, where tickets start at £32.50 and doors open at 7 p.m.

On X, Sarkodie shared a photo with Kwaku Smoke with the caption, “London nights with Big Shmoke @kwekusmoke_ … the only necessary thing happening this month in UK is this Friday inside Electric Brixton electricbrixton.uk.com/events/kweku-s…” This is Kweku Smoke’s first major headline concert in the UK, after winning awards at Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) in 2025 and dropping his ‘Walk With Me’ album.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke