FHU Alumnus Launches Medical Textbook

Prof. Kwawukume (L), with Dr. Joseph Dadzie (M)

An alumnus of Family Health University (FHU), Dr. Joseph Adam Dadzie, has launched a medical textbook, marking another significant milestone in the university’s growing legacy of academic excellence and innovation.

The launch was attended by the university leadership, lecturers, students, some medical practitioners and parents.

The medical textbook, titled “Student-Oriented Clinical Examination Skills (Medicine),” is expected to help medical students prepare effectively for clinical examinations through simplified explanations, practical guidance, and real-world clinical approaches.

Speaking at the launch, Dr. Dadzie described the launch as more than just the unveiling of a textbook but a celebration of sacrifice, mentorship, purpose, and the impact of people who believed in him throughout his journey.

“Family Health University did not just train me academically; it revealed possibilities to me. It gave me mentors, opportunities, inspiration, and an environment that made me believe greatness could come from us too,” he stated.

Dr. Dadzie disclosed that he was inspired to write the book having read a book written by Prof. Enyonam Yao Kwawukume.

According to him, books written by Prof. Kwawukume inspired him to believe that African scholars could also contribute significantly to global medical education.

Vice Chancellor of Family Health University, Prof. Enyonam Yao Kwawukume, described the moment as evidence of how far the university has come in establishing a medical school capable of nurturing excellence, leadership, and innovation.

“We have gone a long way in establishing this medical school, and we are proud that one of our own has achieved this,” he stated.

“This achievement represents another defining chapter in the history of Family Health University, a symbol of the institution’s growing influence in shaping future medical professionals, educators, and leaders,” he added.

For his part, Dr. Emmanuel Labram, Director of Academics and Students Affairs, described the publication as a timely and valuable resource for medical students preparing for clinical examinations.

He further stated that the student-centred nature of the book and the author’s passion for teaching makes it an indispensable guide for learners.

Student-Oriented Clinical Examination Skills (Medicine) covers physical exams of all systems, cranial nerves, and common OSCE cases. It guides students through tackling time-limited OSCE follow-up questions with confidence.

The book, which focuses on student-oriented approaches, clinical pearls, and real-world examples, makes it an indispensable resource for medical students preparing for clinical exams.