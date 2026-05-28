Nzema East Mining Site ‘Killer’ Identified

The six suspects

The suspect who is being hunted by the police for allegedly shooting a 45-year-old man to death at a mining site at Gwira Ampansie, in the Nzema East Municipality of the Western Region, has been identified as Alfred Sadick, also known as ‘Strongman’.

According to sources, Sadick was among the purported armed men who were brought to Ampansie community to provide security at the alleged illegal mining site being operated by a perceived illegal mining company.

According to sources, the deceased, Angu Mensah, 45, was the Abusuapanyin of Gwira Ampansie.

He was also part of a delegation that was sent to invite leaders of the mining firm operating at the site to the chief’s palace to respond to concerns raised by the people about their activities.

It was alleged that the armed thugs protecting the mining site indiscriminately opened fire on the delegation, killing Agu on the spot.

However, a statement issued by the Western Regional Police Command noted that the deceased was shot in the chest at the site during a misunderstanding.

According to the police statement, on Sunday, May 24, at about 1:30 p.m., the police in Axim received a distress call of a shooting incident at a mining site.

The team in Axim together with the Regional Police Intelligence Directorate (RPID) proceeded to the scene.

“On the spot investigation revealed that, at about 11:45 a.m. a misunderstanding ensued between the deceased and some people at the site and, in the process, one Alfred Sadick also called Strongman shot him in the chest,” the statement noted.

Meanwhile, six suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting incident that led to the death of the family head of Ampansie.

The six suspects, made up of three Ghanaians and three Chinese nationals, are Hamza Abubakar, 36; Hamidu Seidu, 42; Francis Biewose, 26; Bai Yaozheng, 36; Liu Gang, 43; and Wen Xien Wen, 45.

The statement, signed by the Head of Public Affairs Unit of the Regional Command, Supt Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, revealed that the six suspects are currently in police custody assisting with investigation.

It said efforts are underway to apprehend suspect Alfred Sadick.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Axim Government Hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

“The Command is appealing to anyone with credible information on the whereabouts of the suspect to contact the Regional Police Command or Axim Police for his arrest,” the statement added.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi