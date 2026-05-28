Wrong Overtaking Caused Akomadan Crash – Police

The accident scene

POLICE PRELIMINARY investigation has revealed that a wrong overtaking, reportedly, caused the car crash which claimed 11 souls and caused injuries to several others at Akomadan in the Offinso North District of Ashanti North Region, on Tuesday.

Suspect driver, Michael Antwi, 28, who was in charge of Nissan Urvan bus, allegedly committed a serious blunder by trying to overtake vehicles ahead of him, resulting in his car crashing head-on with an oncoming Shackman Articulator truck, causing fatalities.

Akomadan District Police MTTD Sitrep, sighted by the paper said the suspect driver Michael Antwi and all the occupants on board the Nissan Urvan bus sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Nkenkaasu Government Hospital for treatment “but eleven (11) of the passengers, all yet to be identified, were pronounced dead by the medical officer on duty”.

According to the police, after being informed about the accident, they (police) proceeded to the said health facility’s emergency ward and met the remaining victims including the suspect driver, Michael Antwi, being attended to by the medical officers on duty.

“The bodies of deceased were deposited at the same hospital’s morgue for preservation, pending identification and autopsy”, the police disclosed, adding that “Suspect driver McDonald Dery is in police custody”.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Kumasi