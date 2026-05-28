NPP Will Win 2028 Polls –Akwasi Nti Declares

Akwasi Nti

FORMER NEW Patriotic Party (NPP) Constituency Chairman for Fomena in the Ashanti Region, Akwasi Nti, has boldly predicted victory for his party in the 2028 elections.

Even though the next general election is more than two years away, he has stated emphatically that the signs of an imminent NPP victory are boldly written on the wall.

According to him, President John Dramani Mahama’s National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration is struggling to properly manage the affairs of the country.

He claimed that hardship and anxiety are the order of the day in the country due to mismanagement of the state by the NDC government, saying that NPP will win power in 2028.

The outspoken NPP member said even NDC members are suffering because of the bad policies of their own government, noting that the NDC will lose the 2028 elections.

In this regard, Akwasi Nti, who is an experienced politician, has insisted that Dr. Bawumia, the NPP flagbearer, will defeat any person that will lead the NDC in the 2028 elections.

“Dr. Bawumia is the next president of Ghana and nothing can change it. He will lead the NPP to a resounding victory in 2028,” Akwasi Nti told DAILY GUIDE in an interview.

Sounding optimistic, he noted that Ghana will make giant strides in terms of transformation when Dr. Bawumia and the NPP takes over the mantle of leadership in the country.

Akwasi Nti, who is contesting for the Ashanti Regional NPP First Vice Chairman position, entreated party delegates to vote massively for him since he is ready to work for the party.

“We are in opposition so we need hardworking, dedicated and loyal party people like me. I’m tried and tested so I can work to deliver victory for the NPP,” he firmly assured.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Kumasi