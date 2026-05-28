Ghanaian Health Educator Calls For Integrated Medical Approach

Albert Opoku receiving his award

The Principal of Sampa Nursing Training College, Mr. Albert Opoku, has called for a stronger integration of anatomy, cardiology and pediatric care to improve global healthcare delivery.

Mr. Opoku made the call when he addressed participants at the AnatomyAdvances 2026, CardioCare 2026 and PediaCare 2026 international conference held in Birmingham, United Kingdom, where he also chaired proceedings.

The Ghanaian health educator also received the Global Health Research Meritorious Award in recognition of his contribution to medical education, research and global health advancement.

Speaking at the conference, he noted that modern medicine is rapidly evolving with the integration of artificial intelligence, virtual reality, precision medicine and advanced diagnostic technologies, stressing that collaboration across medical disciplines is key to improving patient outcomes.

He observed that anatomy remains the foundation of medical science and surgical practice, adding that technological advancements are reshaping how the subject is taught and applied in clinical settings.

On cardiovascular health, Mr. Opoku said heart-related diseases continue to be the leading cause of death globally, but noted that emerging innovations in minimally invasive procedures and data-driven diagnostics are improving treatment and prevention.

He further highlighted the importance of pediatric and neonatal care, stressing the need to ensure equitable access to quality healthcare for children, especially in underserved regions where preventable diseases remain a major challenge.

Mr. Opoku urged healthcare professionals to deepen interdisciplinary collaboration, share innovative ideas and mentor young practitioners to strengthen global health systems.

The conference brought together medical experts, researchers and clinicians from across the world to deliberate on advancements in anatomy, cardiology, pediatrics and medical technology.

Participants commended Mr. Opoku’s leadership and his contribution to healthcare education and research, describing his award as a reflection of his commitment to improving global health delivery.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi