‘Mmaa Nkomo’ Champions Women’s Wellness

A scene from the event

MTN Ghana Y’ello Ladies Network has engaged hundreds of women with its “Mmaa Nkomo” dialogue session, with a focus on mental health, financial independence, emotional wellness, and personal growth.

The programme forms part of MTN Ghana’s broader commitment to staff welfare, inclusion, and empowerment through initiatives that promote both personal and professional development across the organisation.

Speaking during the dialogue, Chief Finance Officer of MTN Ghana and Chairperson of the Y’ello Ladies Network, Antoinette Kwofie, said the “Mmaa Nkomo” series was introduced to provide women with a safe and open space to discuss real-life challenges affecting their well-being beyond the workplace.

Mrs. Kwofie noted that many women often prioritise the needs of others while neglecting their own emotional, financial, and personal well-being. She explained that the dialogue series encourages women to become more intentional about their personal growth, financial security, emotional balance, and overall health while managing both professional and family responsibilities.

Clinical Psychologist and Senior Lecturer at University of Ghana, Dr. Joana Afful Larry-Afutu, during the panel discussion, urged women to prioritise their mental health, warning that emotional stress can significantly affect physical health, productivity, relationships, and overall quality of life.

She explained that many women experience emotional strain without recognising the warning signs, noting that symptoms such as persistent fatigue, headaches, forgetfulness, mood swings, irritability, and sleep disturbances should not be ignored.

Lady Pastor and Relationship Expert, Theresa Wiafe Asante, known as Mama T, highlighted that many women continue to experience emotional pressure due to societal expectations and cultural demands, often suppressing their feelings and sacrificing their peace of mind in the process.

Legal practitioner, Lily Afua Lartey, on her part, advised women to proactively protect their property rights within marriage through proper documentation and financial awareness. She explained that although many women contribute significantly to family assets through financial support, labour, business assistance, and other forms of contribution, they often fail to properly document their involvement.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke