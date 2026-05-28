Felix Afena-Gyan Reportedly Suffers Burglary In Italy During Ghana Duty

Felix Afena-Gyan

Felix Afena-Gyan has reportedly become the victim of a burglary at his home in Italy while away on international duty with the Ghana national football team.

According to reports, the striker’s residence was broken into during his absence, with several personal belongings allegedly stolen while he was representing Ghana in their international friendly against Mexico national football team over the weekend.

Afena-Gyan featured for the Black Stars in the match, which ended in a 2-0 defeat to the 2026 FIFA World Cup co-hosts. The 22-year-old played 67 minutes before being substituted.

The forward is said to have discovered the break-in after returning to Italy following his national team assignment.

A video circulating on social media and shared by his agent, Oliver Arthur, appears to show evidence of the burglary and the extent of the damage inside the property.

The Ghanaian attacker, who currently plays club football in Turkey, is yet to publicly comment on the incident.