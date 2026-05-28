Jordan Ayew among 10 players released by Leicester City after relegation

Jordan Ayew

Jordan Ayew, captain Ricardo Pereira and striker Patson Daka are among 10 players released by Leicester City following the club’s relegation from the Championship.

Ayew, 34, is expected to be included in the Ghana national football team squad for this summer’s FIFA World Cup, but will depart the Foxes after two difficult seasons that ended in successive relegations.

The Ghanaian forward scored 11 league goals in 72 appearances for Leicester and featured in all but four Championship matches this season as the club finished second from bottom.

Club captain Pereira also leaves after an eight-year spell at the King Power Stadium. The 32-year-old defender joined Leicester from FC Porto in 2018 for £21.8 million and went on to win both the FA Cup and Community Shield with the club.

He made 220 appearances in all competitions, scoring 15 goals during his time with the former Premier League champions.

Zambian striker Daka is also among the departing players after struggling to make a major impact since his £23 million move from FC Red Bull Salzburg in 2021. He managed five goals in 41 Championship appearances this season.

Defender Jamaal Lascelles, who joined on a short-term deal in January, will also leave the club.

Young defenders Jake Donohue and Jahmari Lindsay, midfielders Alfie Fisken, Toby Onanaye and Olaoluwa Omobolaji, as well as striker Chris Popov, have also been released.

Meanwhile, Leicester confirmed veteran goalkeeper Asmir Begovic is in discussions over a new contract ahead of the expiration of his current deal this summer.