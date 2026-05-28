QNET, Manchester City Launch Football Clinic To Empower Young Ghanaian Talents

Representatives of QNET

International wellness and lifestyle company QNET, in partnership with Manchester City, has officially launched the 2026 edition of the Manchester City-QNET Football Clinic in Ghana aimed at nurturing young football talents across the country.

The initiative, which forms part of the company’s corporate social responsibility programme, brought together 25 promising young boys and girls aged between eight and 11 for four days of professional football training and mentorship in Accra.

Speaking at a press conference at the Accra Marriott Hotel on Sunday, Chief Network Development Officer of QNET, Trevor Kuna, described the programme as a life-changing opportunity for the young participants.

According to him, the football clinic goes beyond developing football skills, stressing that the children were also taught discipline, teamwork, confidence, communication and respect.

“Talent is everywhere in Ghana, but talent must be developed. These kids are learning values that matter not only on the pitch but also in life,” he said.

Regional General Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa, Cheriff Saar, also highlighted the importance of football in transforming lives across Africa.

He noted that football continues to serve as a source of hope and opportunity for many young Africans, adding that the partnership with Manchester City over the past decade has helped create meaningful opportunities for children across the continent.

Saar further praised the six girls who participated in the clinic, saying their determination and passion demonstrated that there is space for women and girls in sports.

He added that the initiative reflects QNET’s long-term commitment to empowering African youth through sports, entrepreneurship and community development programmes.

The clinic, which ran from May 20 to May 24, was facilitated by professional coaches from Manchester City, who provided world-class training sessions and mentorship to the young participants.

BY Wletsu Ransford