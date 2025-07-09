Ho Teaching Hospital Reinforces Medical Tourism Vision

Dignitaries in a group photograph

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ho Teaching Hospital (HTH), Dr. Hintermann Mbroh, has reaffirmed the hospital’s unwavering commitment to becoming a premier destination for medical tourism in Ghana.

He made this known during a strategic engagement session with hospital leadership and board members in Ho.

According to Dr. Mbroh, the hospital is strategically positioning itself as a leader in innovative healthcare delivery, with a clear roadmap to support Ghana’s newly adopted national medical tourism policy.

He disclosed that HTH had begun its journey toward medical tourism even before the initiative was included in the national policy agenda by the current government.

“We began this vision long before it became part of national policy. In fact, Ho Teaching Hospital was specifically mentioned in the governing party’s manifesto as a key facility for medical tourism,” he pointed out.

With the government’s formal endorsement of medical tourism, Dr. Mbroh noted that the hospital is now focused on realigning its internal strategies to reflect and support the national agenda.

He emphasised that HTH’s previous board had already laid the groundwork with a robust roadmap for enhancing healthcare services tailored to medical tourism.

“The current priority is to harmonise that plan with the broader national strategy and begin laying the necessary groundwork for implementation, this involves strengthening our internal systems, clearly defining responsibilities, and creating accountability structures that support the execution of our vision,” he stated.

Dr. Mbroh further stressed the need for targeted investments to improve infrastructure and service delivery.

Key among the identified priorities are increasing bed capacity and upgrading critical infrastructure such as oxygen supply systems, generators, and other essential medical equipment.

“While we have already made significant innovations and improvements, we must ensure these efforts translate into a satisfying experience for all patients, including international visitors, and we need to be clear on what makes our care exceptional and invest wisely to meet urgent needs,” he pointed out.

The Board Chairman of the hospital, Dr. Delanyo Tsidi Dorvlo, underscored the board’s commitment to advancing the medical tourism agenda. He said the board is actively identifying and prioritising investment areas that will yield quick gains while building a foundation for long-term development.

“As a board, we are committed to ensuring the hospital is equipped to play this role effectively, these investments will not only support our medical tourism ambitions but will also elevate the overall quality of care for all our patients.”

Dr. Koku Awoonor-Williams, Technical Advisor to the Minister of Health, reaffirmed the government’s vision of transforming Ho Teaching Hospital into a national hub for medical tourism.

“HTH must leverage its unique location, its affiliation with the University of Health and Allied Sciences, and its highly trained staff to become a national and international centre of medical excellence,” he stated.

He emphasised the need for strong patient-provider relationships, quality care, and hospitality.

“Your professionalism is the foundation on which we will build this vision.”

With national backing, a clear strategic vision, and a strong leadership team, Ho Teaching Hospital is poised to play a central role in Ghana’s emerging medical tourism sector.

The leadership believes that by enhancing infrastructure, improving service delivery, and embracing innovation, the hospital can attract patients from across the West African region and beyond, boosting healthcare outcomes and contributing to local economic development.

By Daniel K. Orlando, Ho