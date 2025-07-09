Buipewura Honoured For Development Initiatives

Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor II

The Northern Excellence Awards (NExA), has honored the Vice President, National House of Chiefs & Paramount Chief, Buipe Traditional Area, His Royal Majesty, Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor II, as the NExA2025 Development-Oriented Chief of the Year Award.

The Northern Excellence Awards (NEXA) board described His Royal Majesty Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor II as a distinguished traditional leader whose name has become synonymous with visionary leadership, progressive development, and social impact.

“In an era where traditional leadership must rise to meet modern challenges, Your Royal Majesty has stood tall as a beacon of transformation, championing the socio-economic advancement of the Buipe Traditional Area and beyond. Your unwavering dedication to community welfare, coupled with your strategic foresight, has ushered in a new era of industrial growth and hope for thousands across Northern Ghana,” parts of the award citation read.

The NEXA, indicated that his resolute efforts in spearheading the industrial transformation of Buipe to his impactful advocacy against drug abuse, his reign has not only inspired progress but has created a legacy of action, compassion, and purpose.

“The Anti-Drug Abuse Campaign, under your leadership, continues to resonate across communities empowering youth, restoring lives, and reinforcing public safety and dignity. Your contributions reflect the true spirit of excellence and development that the Northern Excellence Awards exist to honour,” it further added.

The Executive Director of Northern Excellence Awards (NExA), Abdul-Latif Alhassan, at the event noted that NExA honored individuals and institutions who have left indelible marks in areas such as education, health, agriculture, digital innovation, gender empowerment, civic leadership, humanitarian service, and cultural conservation.

“Each award presented tonight is not just a trophy, it is a testimony. A reminder that excellence does exist among us, and that the North is rising, with purpose and pride.

To our award recipients: your work inspires. You represent the bold face of Northern potential, we simply pause to say thank you,” he said.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale