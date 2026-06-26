2 Salaga Hospital Midwives Interdicted Over Missing Baby

The Savannah Regional Health Directorate (SRHD), has interdicted two midwives of the Salaga Government Hospital in connection with the alleged missing newborn at the East Gonja Municipal Hospital.

A statement signed by Dr. John Ekow Otoo, Regional Director of Health Service, Savannah Region, indicated that the staff responsible for the baby’s care before her disappearance have been arraigned before the Tamale High Court and are currently facing criminal proceedings.

Dr. Otoo disclosed that considering these developments and in accordance with the Ghana Health Service (GHS) Code of Conduct and Disciplinary Procedures, the staff in question have been interdicted pending the outcome of the case.

According to him, a seven-member Investigation Committee has been constituted to investigate the circumstances surrounding the loss of the baby, recommend appropriate disciplinary action, where necessary, and propose corrective measures to prevent the future occurrence of similar incidents.

He disclosed that psychological support has been arranged for the baby’s parents as they go through these trying moments.

Dr. Otoo reaffirmed the directorates unwavering commitment to providing timely, high-quality, and comprehensive healthcare to all its clients as well as upholding the highest standards of safety and accountability across all its facilities.

“The SRHD continues to work closely with the Ghana Police Service in the search for the baby. The Directorate renews its appeal to members of the public who may have any information that could assist with the investigation to kindly come forward and share it with the nearest Police Station, the SRHD, or the East Gonja Municipal Hospital. All information provided will be treated with the utmost confidentiality,” he said.

The Savannah Regional Director of Health Service, however, noted that all hospitals, child welfare clinics, and community health officers (CHOs) in the country are requested to remain on the alert for any mother-baby pair whose circumstances appear suspicious, and to promptly report to the nearest police station for the necessary investigation.

Meanwhile, the two accused persons have been granted bail of GH¢150,000 each with two sureties by the Tamale Circuit Court, presided over by Her Honour Afua Srakubea Agyeman-Darbu.

They have since been charged with conspiracy and abduction, and are expected to reappear in court on July 9, 2026.

FROM Eric Kombat