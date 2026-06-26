Mudslide Collapses Building In Sekondi

The collapsed building

A building at Pariscoa, a suburb of Sekondi in the Western Region, collapsed last Saturday following a mudslide during a downpour.

According to eyewitnesses, cracks began to appear in the building on Saturday during the heavy rainfall.

The continuous rains reportedly washed away the soil beneath the structure, which was situated on a small hill.

Residents said the erosion weakened the foundation of the building, causing it to slide and eventually collapsed.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi