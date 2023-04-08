2 Students Die in Car Crash At Gidabour

Information reaching DGN Online indicates that two students from Bole have died in a car crash at Gidabour near Sawla in the Sawla Tuna Kalba district of the Savannah region.

DGN Online learned that the vehicle was carrying students of the Lassia Tuole Senior High School in the Upper West region who were traveling back home for the Easter break.

One of the deceased is said to be the granddaughter of the Tingawura Abudu Sampson of the Bole Traditional area.

The bodies of the two deceased students have been deposited at the Bole Hospital for preservation.

The cause of the accident was not immediately known but it is believed that the driver might have tried swerving through potholes on the road due to the bad nature of the Wa-Sawla-Bole highway.

Motorists plying the Wa-Sawla-Bole highway have continuously lamented about the bad nature of the road which was awarded on contract in 2017 but the contractor has since vacated the site for what is believed to be a lack of funds.

FROM Eric Kombat, Gidabour