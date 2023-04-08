Krachi TESCON Treasurer Dies In Crash

The TESCON Treasurer at the Krachi Nursing and Midwifery Training College in the Oti Region, Princess Afua Ohenewaa has met her untimely death on Good Friday.

She reportedly died through motor accident on April 7, 2023.

Confirming her death, the Oti Regional Youth Organiser, Prince K. Amanor wrote “It is with a heavy heart that I write to express my deep pain on the demise of one of our beloved PRINCESS OHENEWA of Krachi Nursing and Midwifery Training College (KNMTC).

“I received news of her passing this morning after she was involved in a motor accident. We are really devastated by this news of a young and promising lady full of life.

“Even though death is inevitable and the journey to the ancestral village ought to be accepted as the Will of God, her passing at this age and the circumstances saddens our heart to the hilt.

“She will be greatly missed. Until her demise, PRINCESS was the TESCON Treasurer of KNMTC.”

On behalf of the Youth Wing and the Krachi Nursing and Midwifery College Tescon, he expressed their deepest condolences to the family and loved ones.

By Vincent Kubi