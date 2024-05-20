4 Security Personnel Injured In Presidential Convoy Accident

Four Security Personnel have been identified as the prime victims who serious got injured in the Presidential Convoy that was involved in an accident at Anyinisin near Apedwa Junction on the Kumasi to Accra Highway on Sunday.

The victims are: ASP Yaw Baah – a Police Officer, Corporal Janet Boadu – a Police Officer, Flight Sergeant Pannah Martina – an Air Force Officer, Richard Yeboah – Driver of the Kia Rhino, and the deceased driver Kwasi Atta.

These victims were evacuated last night with a Chopper from the Suhum Government Hospital Emergency Center where they were receiving an initial treatment to the University of Ghana Medical Center after being rushed there when the accident occurred.

The deceased driver, Kwesi Atta, 50 reportedly died on the spot due to the nature of the accident.

His body has since been deposited at a morgue for preservation.

Reacting to the incident, the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin in a statemet explained that on Sunday, the incident happened at Bunso-Asafo stretch of the highway at approximately 4 p.m. while the convoy was on its way back from Kumasi, after accompanying the President to a series of events over the weekend.

According to him, the convoy on reaching a section of the road at Anyinasin near Akyem – Apedwa along the Kumasi – Accra Road, the driver Akwasi Atta overtook a tanker truck ahead of him and suddenly collided head-on with a Kia Rhino truck with registration number GE 2985-15 driven by suspect driver Richard Yeboah.

The statement explained that the driver of a Toyota Land Cruiser, Kwesi Atta, unfortunately lost his life in the process.

The victims excluding the President were returning from Kumasi to Accra from the funeral of the late Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah, and had the accident on their way.

However, the Presidency has assured the public of President Akufo-Addo’s safety and well-being following the accident involving his convoy and also clarified that President Akufo-Addo was not in the convoy at the time of the accident.

BY Daniel Bampoe