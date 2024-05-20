COCOBOD Cancels Scholarship Scheme Over Free SHS … Move To Prioritize Primary School Infrastructure

Joseph Boahen Aidoo

The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has made a significant announcement regarding the restructuring of its educational initiatives, as it shifts focus from a long-standing scholarship scheme towards enhancing primary school infrastructure in cocoa-growing communities.

The decision marks a strategic response to the government’s Free Senior High School (SHS) initiative, aiming to realign resources for maximum impact in underserved areas.

Chairman of the board, Peter Mac Manu, emphasized the necessity of adapting to evolving educational landscapes, particularly with the transformative Free SHS program spearheaded by the Akufo-Addo administration. “With the advent of the Free SHS by the Akufo-Addo administration, it’s time for us to adapt and evolve. The COCOBOD Scholarship Scheme, while a notable and valuable programme, has naturally lost its core purpose,” stated Mac Manu.

For years, the COCOBOD Scholarship Scheme has been instrumental in supporting students from cocoa-farming communities, providing avenues for educational advancement.

However, recognizing the shifting educational priorities introduced by the Free SHS initiative, the board has opted to discontinue the scholarship program in favor of establishing the Cocoa Board Education Trust. This new trust will concentrate on creating model basic schools in cocoa-producing regions to address critical infrastructure gaps and enhance educational opportunities for local children.

Peter Mac Manu reiterated the board’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of cocoa farmers and their families through the establishment of the Cocoa Board Education Trust. “As we bid farewell to the Scholarship Scheme, we must look forward and prioritize the continued educational advancement of the cocoa farming community. This trust is a testament to our unwavering commitment to the prosperity and well-being of cocoa farmers and their children,” he affirmed.

The primary objective of the newly formed Education Trust is to channel efforts and resources towards the development of essential primary school infrastructure in underserved cocoa-growing areas, reflecting COCOBOD’s dedication to fostering sustainable progress and educational access within these communities.

The transition from the scholarship scheme to the Education Trust underscores COCOBOD’s strategic vision to align its educational investments with emerging needs and opportunities, ensuring a lasting positive impact on cocoa-growing regions and future generations.

By Vincent Kubi