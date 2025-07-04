Police Arrest Suspect for Murder

The Ghana Police Service has arrested a suspect, Malcom Fraizer, also known as Nii Djan, for the murder of a man following a violent altercation in Accra On July 1, 2025.

The arrest was made possible by intelligence gathered by the National Operations Directorate (NOD) Intelligence Unit at the Police Headquarters, which identified the suspect’s hideout after a video related to the incident surfaced online.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the incident occurred on April 1, 2025. During interrogation, the suspect admitted to engaging in a physical confrontation with the deceased after learning that the victim was allegedly dating his ex-wife.

The suspect is currently in police custody, assisting with investigations.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke