Woman Arrested for Setting Property Ablaze, Stabbing Ex-Boyfriend in Sowutuom

The Accra Regional Police Command has arrested Augustina Adoma, a 29-year-old unemployed woman, for allegedly setting fire to her ex-boyfriend’s personal belongings and stabbing him during a confrontation at Race Course, Sowutuom, a suburb of Accra.

According to preliminary investigations, the suspect visited her ex-boyfriend’s residence unannounced on June 26, 2025, at around 9:00 am. Upon seeing him with another woman, she allegedly poured a bucket of water on them and took his Samsung mobile phone before leaving.

Later that day, at around 4:00 pm, the suspect reportedly returned to the victim’s residence and used a duplicate key to gain access to the kiosk, where she set fire to several items, including a mattress, carpet, blankets, and bedsheets. A confrontation ensued later in the evening, during which the suspect allegedly stabbed the victim in the left side of his chest with a knife.

The victim, Emmanuel Otabil, a 30-year-old driver, underwent emergency surgery at the University of Ghana Medical Centre and is currently responding to treatment. The police retrieved the victim’s phone from the suspect, who was arrested at the Tesano Police Station.

The Head of Public Affairs, Accra Region, Supt. Juliana Obeng, cautioned the public to refrain from acts of personal vengeance or violence, especially in domestic or relationship-related conflicts, and encouraged them to use proper and peaceful channels for resolving grievances.