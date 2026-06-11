Parliament Urged To Scrutinise Black Stars World Cup Spending

Habib Iddrisu

The First Deputy Minority Whip, Habib Iddrisu, has called on Parliament to scrutinise government expenditure and preparations relating to the Black Stars’ participation in the upcoming FIFA World Cup, citing a lack of transparency from the Ministry of Sports and Recreation.

Addressing a press conference in Parliament yesterday, Mr. Iddrisu expressed concern that Parliament had not been officially briefed on key aspects of the nation’s World Cup campaign, including the team’s budget, camping arrangements, and overall preparations ahead of the tournament.

“We don’t know where they are camping, we don’t know the budget, and we don’t know any preparation that the Black Stars are doing before they go to the World Cup,” he stated.

According to him, Parliament serves as the representative body of over 30 million Ghanaians and should therefore be informed about matters involving public expenditure and national interest.

“When Parliament is briefed, it means Ghanaians are briefed,” he said and added, “the minister has not briefed Parliament, and by extension Ghanaians, on preparations towards the World Cup.”

Mr. Iddrisu further alleged that the government’s actions appeared to contradict earlier assurances that no supporters would be sponsored to attend the tournament.

He claimed that the Ghana Supporters Union had been allocated 90 slots for visa processing and travel arrangements, allegedly facilitated by the Ministry of Sports and Recreation.

He also alleged that members of the Majority Caucus had each been allocated two slots to nominate individuals for sponsorship to the tournament.

“The President indicated that government would not sponsor supporters to the World Cup, but what is happening suggests otherwise,” he said.

The lawmaker questioned reports that government had procured 1,000 World Cup tickets and demanded full disclosure of the procurement process, the beneficiaries, and the funding source.

“If government says it is not sponsoring anybody, then it must explain the allocation of tickets and sponsorship arrangements that are currently taking place,” he said.

Mr. Iddrisu also raised concerns over visa applications being processed for prospective supporters, claiming that many applicants had been denied visas after being screened for possible travel to the tournament.

He warned that poorly coordinated arrangements and mass visa rejections could negatively affect Ghana’s international image.

“It is denting the image of Ghana,” he said, adding that many applicants had reportedly failed to meet visa requirements after being encouraged to apply.

The Minority Whip further called for transparency regarding donations reportedly received to support Ghana’s participation in the tournament.

He argued that Parliament remained the most appropriate institution for government to account for all funds raised and spent.

“The best place to account to the people is Parliament. Government should tell Ghanaians who contributed, how much was realised, and how the money has been utilised,” he stated.

Mr. Iddrisu contrasted the current situation with previous international tournaments, including the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and the Africa Cup of Nations, where Parliament was formally briefed on budgets, preparations, and post-tournament expenditures.

He noted that ministers responsible for sports in previous administrations regularly appeared before Parliament before and after major tournaments to account for public expenditure and answer questions from lawmakers.

Mr. Iddrisu urged the Minister of Sports and Recreation , Kofi Adams to appear before Parliament and provide a comprehensive account of preparations, expenditure, ticket procurement, sponsorship arrangements, and funds received for the national team’s participation.

“The minister and government need to answer these questions,” he said. “Ghanaians deserve to know how resources are being used in support of the Black Stars,” he added.

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House