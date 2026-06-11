Kofi Adams Rejects Claims Of GFA Influence In Black Stars Selection

Kofi Adams (R) and GFA President, Kurt Okraku

Minister for Sports and Recreation Kofi Adams has dismissed allegations that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) played a role in selecting players for the Black Stars’ squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The issue has sparked widespread debate following head coach Carlos Queiroz’s announcement of his 26-man squad, with the exclusion of players such as Joseph Paintsil and Derrick Köhn drawing criticism from some supporters and football pundits.

The omissions have led to speculation that external forces may have influenced the final list. However, Adams has firmly rejected those claims, insisting that there is no evidence to support suggestions of interference by the GFA.

Speaking to TV3 Sports, the Buem MP stated that the squad selection remains the responsibility of the head coach.

“I have no evidence that the GFA influenced the coach in the selection of the players,” Adams said.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars are intensifying preparations in the United States ahead of their opening match of the tournament next week.

Ghana, making their fifth appearance at the FIFA World Cup, have been drawn in Group L alongside Panama, England and Croatia.

The four-time African champions will begin their campaign against Panama on June 17 at BMO Field before taking on England on June 23 at Gillette Stadium. Their final group-stage fixture will be against Croatia on June 27.

The Black Stars will be aiming to progress beyond the group stage for the first time since their memorable run to the quarter-finals at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.