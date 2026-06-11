Dana White Dismisses Strickland’s Claim Of White House UFC Ban

Sean Strickland

UFC president Dana White has denied claims that middleweight champion Sean Strickland has been barred from attending Sunday’s UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House.

The historic event is scheduled to take place on the South Lawn of the White House and forms part of celebrations marking 250 years of American independence. The date also coincides with the 80th birthday of Donald Trump.

Last week, Strickland alleged that the UFC had prohibited him from attending because of controversial remarks he had made regarding Trump, Israel and the Epstein Files.

However, speaking on Tuesday, White firmly rejected those suggestions, insisting the fighter had not been singled out.

“Of course Sean Strickland isn’t banned,” White said, before jokingly adding: “Sean Strickland is banned from humanity. We don’t want him near any human beings anywhere.”

White explained that attendance at the event would be limited due to the venue’s restricted capacity, with only 4,300 tickets available.

The comments appear to put an end to speculation surrounding Strickland’s status for the landmark event, which is expected to attract significant attention as the UFC stages one of the most unique cards in its history at the White House.