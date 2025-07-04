Two Arrested for Murder of Lebanese National in East Legon

The Police have arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of a 58-year-old Lebanese national, Mr. Omar Mikati, which occurred on June 20, 2025, at the victim’s residence in East Legon, Accra.

The deceased was found dead in a pool of blood. A team from the Crime Scene Management Unit (CSMU) was dispatched to collect forensic evidence to support the investigation.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the perpetrators fled the scene with the deceased’s Samsung mobile phone, leaving behind other items, including two iPhones and a GCB ATM card bearing the name Paul Twumasi Ankrah.

The body of the deceased was conveyed to the morgue for preservation and autopsy. Subsequent investigations led to the arrest of suspect Paul Twumasi Ankrah, who implicated his accomplice, Asiedu Henning, alias Nana Kofi Anum. On July 2, 2025, Asiedu Henning was arrested in an intelligence-led operation at his hideout in Kutunse.

He led police to a location where the CSMU team retrieved a knife that had been disposed of by the suspects. The knife is being processed for forensic analysis.

Both accused persons according to police were put before the Adabraka District Court 1, where they have been remanded into police custody to reappear on July 8, 2025.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke