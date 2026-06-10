Two Petition Mahama Over ‘Cash-For-Awards’

Two citizens have petitioned President John Mahama to investigate government officials who are alleged to have paid money to receive awards at the 6th Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Awards held in Accra on Saturday, June 6, 2026.

The petition, dated June 8, 2026, and signed by Kwaku D. A. Takyi, popularly known as Sir Obama Pokuase, and Kamaldeen Ibrahim, also known as Amasaman Broni, which was addressed to the Chief of Staff at the Office of the President, called for an independent probe into what the petitioners describe as a potential “Cash-for-Awards” scandal.

In the petition, the two expressed concern over reports circulating in the media suggesting that the awardees purportedly paid substantial sums of money to receive the awards, in order to gain public recognition in their respective ministries and agencies.

“We respectfully write to petition your high office to initiate an immediate investigation into allegations that certain government appointees paid sums ranging between GH¢25,000 and GH¢50,000 to secure recognition in an awards scheme dubbed the ‘6th Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Awards’,” it stated.

The letter also listed several government officials who were recognised at the awards ceremony, including Minister for Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson; Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah; and Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Akweley Ocloo.

The rest are Eastern Regional Minister, Rita Akosua Awatey; Deputy Transport Minister, Dorcas Affo-Toffey; Chief Executive of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), Julius Neequaye Kotey; Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shippers Authority, Prof. Ransford Yaw Gyampo; and Executive Director of the National Service Authority, Ruth Seddoh.

According to the petitioners, the allegations gained prominence following comments by the Director-General of the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA), Prof. Michael Kpessa-Whyte, who claimed organisers of the event demanded between GH¢25,000 to GH¢50,000 per recipient of the award.

This, the letter noted, informed Prof. Michael Kpessa-Whyte’s decision not to participate in the event, which has since Monday received public backlash as a number of people continue to ask questions about its credibility.

The petitioners argued that if the allegations are substantiated, they could damage public confidence in government institutions and undermine standards of integrity in public service.

“Public office holders are entrusted with the responsibility of serving the people with honesty, transparency and accountability, and as such, any conduct that creates the perception of purchasing honours or public recognition is inconsistent with these principles,” parts of the letter stated.

The petitioners therefore asked the government to institute an independent investigation into the allegations and direct all affected appointees to cooperate fully with any inquiry.

“We respectfully request that your office publish the findings of the investigation to ensure transparency and public confidence, impose an appropriate administrative or disciplinary sanctions on any appointee found culpable, and establish clear ethical guidelines to prevent similar occurrences in the future,” it stated.

The petitioners further urged President Mahama to respond to the allegations to reinforce public trust, while also affirming his commitment to accountability and good governance.

“We trust that your office will treat this matter with the seriousness it deserves and take the necessary steps in the public interest,” it added.

Meanwhile, President Mahama on Monday, June 8, directed all Ministers of State and Chief Executive Officers of state institutions, among others to refrain from participating in or accepting awards from private organisations without prior authorisation from the Office of the President.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah