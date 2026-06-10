38 Hernia Patients Undergo Surgery

Some members of the medical team

A total of 38 persons with hernia in Tarkwa and its surrounding communities have undergone successful surgery under a free surgical outreach programme.

They were part of 58 different cases that underwent surgeries under the programme.

The outreach programme was implemented through a partnership between the Society of Family Physicians of Ghana (SOFPOG), the Ghana Health Service (GHS), and the Gold Fields Ghana Foundation (GFGF).

It was to help improve access to specialised surgical care for underserved and vulnerable communities within Tarkwa and its adjoining areas.

An initial surgical screening was conducted from April 20 to 24, 2026, while the surgical procedures were carried out from May 13 to 15, 2026 at the Tarkwa Municipal Hospital.

The Project Coordinator of Gold Fields Ghana Foundation, Ayishetu Mohammed, disclosed this.

She noted that the initiative forms part of GFGF’s and SOFPOG’s commitment to strengthening primary healthcare delivery, promoting equitable access to quality healthcare services, and supporting community health interventions.

“The outreach also aligns with broader efforts to improve healthcare outcomes through strategic partnerships and preventive healthcare interventions,” she added.

Ms. Mohammed revealed that 254 clients were screened, with 71 booked for surgery, while 58 successful surgeries were performed.

She mentioned that hernia cases were 38, representing 65.5 per cent; lipoma cases – 8, representing 13.8 per cent and hydrocele – 6 cases, representing 10.3 per cent.

The rest included knee osteoarthritis – 4 cases, representing 6.9 per cent and fibroadenoma – 2 cases, representing 3.5 per cent.

She added that the outreach programme focused on the screening and surgical treatment of conditions including hernia, hydrocele, lipoma, fibroadenoma, osteoarthritis related conditions, cysts, fibroids and other surgical abnormalities.

She disclosed that Gold Fields Ghana Foundation fully sponsored the outreach by providing drugs, medical supplies, consumables and logistical support to ensure the successful implementation of the programme.

“Let me stress that all 58 surgeries were successfully completed with no major complications recorded,” she stated.

Ms. Mohammed indicated that the beneficiaries received post-operative care, including wound dressing, as well as prescribed medications to support recovery, with follow-up care continued at Tarkwa Municipal Hospital.

She noted that the screening exercise also helped identify serious medical conditions among beneficiaries, many of whom had delayed medical attention due to financial constraints.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi