Stranded Bogoso Road Motorists Angry

The portion where the construction was taking place

Commuters and motorists travelling on the Tarkwa-Bogoso road last Friday became very angry as they were left stranded for hours.

This was as a result of a severe congestion caused by the construction of a rumble strip on a portion of the road.

According to the motorists, prior notice was not given before the construction of the rumble strip on the busy road.

There was also no road signs indicating the project on the road.

The situation brought vehicular movement on the busy highway to a near standstill, as those constructing the rumble strip used their truck to block the road.

The traffic mostly affected motorists moving from Bogoso towards Samahu and those from Samahu area to Damang.

Most of the motorists could not fathom why such initiative was not done during the weekend or in the evening when the traffic was not intense.

“But right now people have to be at work and others are going to other destinations using this busy road,” some of the motorists lamented.

A police man who was also stuck in the traffic wondered why the police were not informed so they could help control the traffic.

Meanwhile, when journalists spoke with those constructing the strip, numbering about five, they claimed that they were from Accra, where the contract was given to them.

“And we have to do it quick because we are being charged GH¢1,000 a night at the hotel room we are lodging,” they disclosed.

Strangely, there was no officer from the Ghana Highway Authority to explain the situation.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Bogoso