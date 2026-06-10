ASK Mission Supports James Camp Prison

Adwoa Sarfo (L) handing over the donation to Superintendent Doris Amoah Okyere

Non-governmental organisation, ASK Mission, has donated assorted food items, sanitary products and household supplies to inmates of the James Camp Prison in Accra as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The items donated included 10 packs of soft drinks, liquid soap, disinfectant, two bags of maize, a box of cocoa drink, five packs of toilet rolls, five bags of gari, six tubes of toothpaste, 30 bags of sachet water and other essential supplies.

Presenting the items to the prison authorities, Chief Executive Officer of ASK Mission, Adwoa Sarfo, said the organisation remains committed to supporting vulnerable groups in society through humanitarian interventions and empowerment initiatives.

According to her, inmates should not be neglected because of their circumstances, stressing that they remain part of society and deserve care, support and opportunities for rehabilitation.

She explained that the donation was aimed at improving the welfare of inmates and helping to address some of the challenges confronting the prison facility.

“We believe that being in prison does not make one an outcast. They still deserve care, support and opportunities for rehabilitation,” she stated.

Madam Sarfo noted that supporting vulnerable groups, including prisoners, is both a social responsibility and a moral obligation.

She added that the Holy Bible and the Holy Qur’an encourage generosity and compassion towards the needy, indicating that charitable acts are practical demonstrations of faith and service to humanity.

“Giving back to society is not only a kind gesture but also a fulfilment of God’s teachings as outlined in the Holy Scriptures,” she said.

She further called on individuals, corporate institutions and non-governmental organisations to incorporate charitable activities into their programmes, stressing that collective efforts could significantly improve the lives of the less privileged in society.

Madam Sarfo expressed the hope that more organisations would emulate the gesture by extending support to correctional facilities and other vulnerable groups across the country.

Receiving the items on behalf of the prison, Superintendent Doris Amoah Okyere, thanked ASK Mission for the kind gesture and for remembering the inmates.

She assured the organisation that the items would be distributed fairly and put to good use.

Superintendent Okyere also appealed to corporate bodies, NGOs and philanthropists to support the prison service, stressing that addressing the needs of inmates requires the collective support of stakeholders and the public.

A Daily Guide Report