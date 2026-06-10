HealthTech, 37 Military Hospital Open Philips Helium- Free MRI, Diagnostic Centre

Officials of the two institutions at the facility

HealthTech Ghana in partnership with the Ministry of Defence has announced the establishment of the Philips BlueSeal MRI, the country’s first 1.5T helium-free magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system, supported by a comprehensive diagnostics infrastructure.

The facility also includes computed tomography (CT) scanning and a full range of laboratory and clinical diagnostic services.

To mark the official opening, MRI scans are available free of charge to eligible patients for two weeks by appointment only, effective June 8 to 20, 2026.

The scan itself is provided at no cost, but a minimal fee applies for the MRI Images Reporting, which is a formal interpretation of results by a Radiology Consultant or a Specialist, ensuring every scan receives the full clinical attention it requires.

This public-private partnership model is designed to address the structural historical vulnerabilities such as equipment breakdowns, lack of maintenance and replacement pathways for such expensive advanced equipment at public hospitals; combining private sector investment with the institutional infrastructure of 37 Military Hospital creates a self-sustaining arrangement that does not depend on recurrent procurement cycles to remain operational.

The diagnostic offering extends beyond MRI to provide a breadth of clinical assessment under one roof. 24 Hours by 7 days a week CT scanning, Digital X-ray, Mammography and Ultrasound services are available for patients requiring cross-sectional imaging of the brain, chest, abdomen and musculoskeletal structures, addressing conditions that range from stroke assessment and trauma evaluation to cancer staging.

Laboratory diagnostics covering haematology, biochemistry and pathology completes an integrated clinical environment designed to reduce the number of occasions on which a patient must attend multiple facilities before a diagnosis can be confirmed.

The combined scope of services positions 37 Military Hospital as one of the most comprehensively equipped diagnostic centres currently accessible to the public.

According to Mr. Daniel Morkla, Chief Executive Officer of HealthTech Ghana Limited, “For too long, a Ghanaian needing an MRI had to choose between paying thousands of cedis for a scan and in some cases travel a long distance to Accra or Kumasi for an MRI or simply going without.”

He added that the MRI is not only the headline, “but the full diagnostic suite we have brought to 37 Military Hospital means that a patient can walk in and receive the kind of comprehensive assessment 27/7 that was previously unavailable. We are not only reopening the MRI Service after many years, but we are restoring trust in what public healthcare in Ghana can achieve.”

A Daily Guide Report