Vida Anagblah Outdoors ‘Stolen Childhood’ Vida

Vida Anagblah

Author Vida Anagblah, affectionately called Queen Della, says her newly published memoir, ‘Stolen Childhood’, is a courageous account of survival, resilience, and rising above life’s toughest circumstances.

Speaking to BEATWAVES, Queen Della said while some books are written to entertain, ‘Stolen Childhood’ seeks to educate, inspire, and transform lives.

“Stolen Childhood was not simply about documenting memories. It was about telling a story that many people live but few have the courage to share,” she said. “Through the pages of the book, it opens a window into my early life, revealing the struggles, challenges, and emotional battles that shaped my journey.”

Queen Della said she was denied a carefree childhood. Instead of innocence and security, she faced hardships that forced her to mature beyond her years.

“Those experiences left lasting impressions, but they also planted the seeds of strength, perseverance, and determination that would later define my life,” she added.

In ‘Stolen Childhood’, readers are taken on an emotional journey through adversity, loss, resilience, and hope. The book offers a raw and honest perspective on overcoming life’s obstacles, with themes that resonate across all walks of life.

One of its most remarkable aspects, she noted, is its authenticity. For many readers, it serves as inspiration that difficult experiences can shape a person without defining their future.

“Resilience can emerge from hardship, and hope can survive even in the darkest moments,” she said.

For Vida Anagblah, the book represents more than a literary achievement, it’s about healing, courage, and turning personal struggles into hope for others.

“Even when a childhood is marked by pain, a future filled with purpose and possibility can still be built,” she said.

‘Stolen Childhood’ is available on Amazon.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke